Eleanor L. Terry, 88, of Castorland

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Eleanor L. Terry, 88, of Karcher Estates, passed away Sunday morning, May 15, 2022 at her home.

Services will be held at a date and time to be announced.

She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Valerie and Dennis Pridell, and their two sons, Chandler and Noah, all of Lowville; a sister, Jean Ver Schneider of Lowville; a sister-in-law, Norma Ver Schneider of Castorland; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert Terry; two brothers, Leslie F. and Kenneth G. Ver Schneider.

Eleanor was born on November 5, 1933 at home in the Town of Croghan, a daughter of the late Leland C. and Maude L. Jaycox Ver Schneider. She graduated from Father Leo Memorial School in 1951. On June 15, 1970, she married Robert Terry at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church at Number Four, NY. Together with her husband, the couple owned and operated Terry’s Garage and Grocery Store in Castorland for many years, and also operated a mink farm.

Eleanor was a communicant of St. Stephen’s Catholic Church, Croghan. She loved to play bingo, and in her younger days, she enjoyed planting large vegetable and flower gardens. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her two grandsons. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

