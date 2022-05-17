Exhibits at the Thousand Islands Arts Center

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Thousand Islands Arts Center

314 John Street

Clayton

Small Expressions

A reception will be held May 25, 5:30-6:30pm

This traveling exhibition by the Handweavers Guild of America, Inc. is an annual juried exhibition showcasing contemporary small-scale works using fiber techniques in any media.

ANCESTRAL MEMORY

April 11 – June 9

Public Reception: May 25, 5:30-6:30pm

Elegant and harmonious, fiber artist Lauren Bristol’s sculptural baskets are made using the labor-intensive process of coiling. Tightly wrapping Egyptian cotton around a fiber core, Bristol lets her intuition guide her through the formation of her vessels, a rhythmic and meditative process essential in the balance of her creative process. She draws on the ideas of primal chaos, the nurturing/nourishing deep, and the original container of life force potential for inspiration. Spiritually potent objects, her baskets reference the Mother, Her Body, and Her Womb through the use of shape, color, and positive/negative space. Each piece celebrates aspects of the cyclic and spiraling nature of life energy through the subtle congruence of myth, etymology and physics.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Lauren Bristol (b. 1958, Syracuse, NY) studied Art and Education at The University of Texas at Austin ‘77-’84. She has maintained a full-time studio since 1984. Bristol is working from an intuitive feeling for the primal chaos, the nurturing/nourishing deep, the original container of life-force potential. The Mother, Her Womb, Her Body. Bristol’s work celebrates the cyclic and spiraling nature of life energy through the subtle congruence of myth, etymology and physics. Her work has been published in several books and journals. She has participated in numerous juried exhibitions from 1984 to the present.

Bristol currently lives and works in Syracuse, NY.

