Fugitive wanted for Disney World bomb threat arrested in Ogdensburg

Matthew Carney
Matthew Carney(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A fugitive wanted for making a bomb threat to Disney World was arrested Monday at the border crossing in Ogdensburg.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Ogdensburg Port of Entry arrested 22-year-old Matthew Carney, a Canadian citizen.

CBP officials said they learned Carney had an outstanding felony warrant out of Florida for issuing a bomb threat to Disney World staff.

The warrant stemmed from an incident in 2019 while Carney was employed by Walt Disney World, according to officials.

Carney was turned over to the Ogdensburg Police Department and is currently being held in the St. Lawrence County Jail.

