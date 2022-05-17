Grab that spring jacket

(WWNY) - The cold front that slid through and brought severe weather Monday also brought cooler temperatures.

Early temperatures in the 40s and 50s are about normal but expected highs in the mid-50s are a bit on the cool side.

Skies will be partly sunny this morning and there’s a 50% chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Overnight lows will be in the 30s and 40s, so there’s a risk of frost in some areas.

With highs in the low to mid-60s, temperatures will be about average Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday will be mostly sunny, and Thursday will be partly sunny with a small chance of rain.

We’ll be back in the 80s on Friday and Saturday. It will be partly sunny Friday and mostly sunny with a chance of rain on Saturday.

It will be mostly sunny with a chance of rain on Sunday, too. Highs will be around 70.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.