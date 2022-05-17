Into the octagon: mixed martial arts comes to the north country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mixed martial arts returns to the Watertown municipal arena this Saturday night.

It’s being billed as Victory Cage Fighting Championships 33. Action gets underway at 6 p.m.

As always, it promises to be an action-packed night with some outstanding fighters featured.

“Saturday we’ve got a huge event, probably the biggest one we’ve done -- and that’s saying a lot,” organizer John Gibbons said. “We’ve been doing this for over a decade now.

“This is our 33rd show and we have fighters coming in from up and down the East Coast. UFC gym in Boston has some fighters that are representing. I have a couple of fighters coming in from Sao Paulo, Brazil. I have the true top-ranked fighters in all of Canada fighting for titles, with a couple of New York fighters. It’s a stacked night of some great competition in store for sure. We have tickets available at the door. You can also go online at ticketleap.com and browser search ‘victory cage fighting.’”

Monday’s local scores

Boys’ high school lacrosse

St. Lawrence Central 14, Potsdam 5

Girls’ high school lacrosse

Massena 14, Saranac-Lake Placid 0

