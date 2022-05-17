Lacey manslaughter trial: opening statements, testimony

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Opening statements and testimony marked the second day of Nicole Lacey’s manslaughter trial in Jefferson County Court Tuesday.

The case is centered on an incident that happened at a home on County Route 24 in the town of Antwerp in May of 2018.

Prosecutors say 28-year-old Jared Cook was run over by a car, ultimately leading to his death at a Syracuse hospital 4 days later.

A two-year investigation led to his girlfriend, Nicole Lacey of Black River, being charged with first-degree manslaughter and 3 other counts in 2020.

According to court documents, Lacey intentionally struck and drove over Cook with her vehicle, causing fatal head injuries.

On Tuesday during opening statements, District Attorney Kristyna Mills and Assistant DA Nolan Pitkin focused on Lacey’s intentions and what to expect from the witnesses.

Meanwhile, defense lawyer Gary Miles, who is joined by attorney Todd Doldo, asked the jury to keep an open mind.

Prosecution witnesses then took the stand, including the 911 dispatcher who took the original call.

That call was played in the courtroom, depicting a hysterical Lacey asking emergency crews to hurry to the scene where she says she found Cook unconscious in front of their home.

One of two EMTs who responded that day testified that when she asked Lacey about what happened, Lacey said Cook may have fallen off of the roof.

The jury got a chance to see some of those injuries, which included trauma to the head and a large laceration on Cook’s right forearm.

But another first responder on the scene testified that Cook’s injuries weren’t consistent with someone who fell off a roof.

A retired detective, Judy Goodman of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, also testified. She said she was one of the first to investigate Lacey’s vehicle, which she drove to Upstate hospital that night to be with Cook.

Goodman testified that the lighting in the parking garage plus the condition of the car made it difficult to tell what could have been new damage.

The DA’s office says it won’t make any comment until the trial is over. The defense declined to say anything at this time. Testimony continues Wednesday at 9 a.m.

