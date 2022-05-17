Advertisement

Memorial Service: Shirley E. Robbins, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The memorial service for Shirley E. Robbins will be 12 pm Monday, May 23rd, 2022 at the Life Church of the Nazarene, Thompson Blvd. with Pastor Robert Tharp officiating. Calling hours will begin at 10:30am prior to the service.  Burial will be private in the North Watertown Cemetery.

Ms. Robbins passed away April 6, 2022 at the Samaritan Keep Home where she was a resident.

Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.

