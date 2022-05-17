Mental Health Awareness Walk this week

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 17th Annual Mental Health Awareness Walk is this week.

Robert Bowen, Behavioral Health & Substance Use coordinator, talked about it on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch his interview in the video above.

The walk is on Wednesday, May 18. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown. The walk starts at 10:30 a.m.

The walk will end at Thompson Park where lunch will be served.

For more information, call 315-785-8703.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.