Mental Health Awareness Walk this week
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The 17th Annual Mental Health Awareness Walk is this week.
Robert Bowen, Behavioral Health & Substance Use coordinator, talked about it on 7 News This Morning.
You can watch his interview in the video above.
The walk is on Wednesday, May 18. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the Dulles State Office Building in Watertown. The walk starts at 10:30 a.m.
The walk will end at Thompson Park where lunch will be served.
For more information, call 315-785-8703.
