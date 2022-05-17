Advertisement

North country school districts hold budget votes

School budget votes
School budget votes(AP images)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - School budgets are up for a vote Tuesday across New York state.

Parts of schools’ budgets are made up of state funding and the New York State School Boards Association says the state budget for 2022-23 gives New Yorkers a “welcome taste of the predictability and stability that a functioning foundation state aid formula can provide for school districts.”

In addition to voting on budgets, residents will choose their school board members.

Voting hours may vary from district to district.

We’ll have the results Tuesday at 11 p.m. on 7 News Tonight.

