‘Open-door’ resolution dies; Watertown lawmakers approve funds for zoo

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A resolution aimed at establishing an open-door policy for city workers communicating with Watertown city council members will not move forward for now.

Council member Cliff Olney introduced the resolution earlier this year because he felt there was confusion about lines of communication between city employees and council members.

The measure would have allowed employees to communicate directly with council members instead of going through the chain of command.

The resolution was tabled on two other occasions. Olney brought it forward a third time on Monday, but the motion died when no other council member seconded it.

Olney says he will work with the city’s legal counsel to get the message across that he was looking for and reintroduce the resolution down the road.

The city also approved an agreement for services with the Thompson Park Conservancy for designing phase one of Zoo New York’s master plan.

To move forward, the council decided to allocate $75,000 from its American Rescue Plan Act funds.

This part of the master plan includes visitor center improvements, a new animal attraction, and an adventure park.

