Puppy found in stolen vehicle gets to ride home in police car


Officer Mireles gave Mickey a ride home in his police car.(San Bernadino Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SAN BERNADINO, Calif. (Gray News) – An officer in San Bernadino took the time to reunite a puppy with its family after its owner was arrested, police said.

Over the weekend, officer Mireles was assisting on an occupied stolen vehicle call when he discovered a blue-nose pitbull puppy named Mickey inside the car. After arresting Mickey’s owner, officer Mireles gave the dog a ride back home in his police vehicle and released him to family members who were “happy to see him,” police said.


The San Bernadino Police Department shared photos of Mickey's ride home.(San Bernadino Police Department)

The San Bernadino Police Department shared photos of Mickey’s ride in the patrol car in a Facebook post.

“Before dropping Mickey off, officer Mireles told him to apply for a K-9 position when he gets older,” the department said. “Good job officer Mireles and keep up the good work!”

