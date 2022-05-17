Advertisement

Recognizing emergency medical services during National EMS Week

Ambulance
Ambulance(WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - For nearly 50 years, this week has marked National EMS Week. It recognizes the importance of the work that emergency medical services provide in the community.

We spoke with two north country EMS officials to find out why what they do means so much to them and to those they serve.

“You’re being asked to come into somebody’s house at their time of need. That’s probably the most important reason to get into this. You know we are that access to health care when people are at their lowest for whatever reason,” said Mark Deavers, director of Gouverneur Rescue.

Although he says working in EMS can be challenging and stressful, the rewards have always been worth it.

“A lot of times it’s the little things that are rewarding. However, you know there are some very unexpected positive outcomes on patients sometimes that are really rewarding. But it’s also helping somebody off the floor at 2 in the morning, and their appreciation for it is typically significant,” he said.

It’s an appreciation that’s echoed by EMS stations throughout the north country.

“If you’ve done everything correctly, you feel wonderful. If you have altered the course of that patient that was terribly ill when you got there when they are feeling a little bit better or much better before they get to the hospital, that’s very humbling,” said Indian River Ambulance Service CEO Lance Ronas.

Why do you volunteer? It’s a question that Ronas reminds his crew of each day.

“I think that we need a reminder once and a while the value of why we volunteer. You don’t get a paycheck, but I can tell you that when you hold the hand of somebody that’s passing away, there’s a lot of humility in that. There’s a lot of heart in that,” he said.

Ronas says that he gets to experience something new and exciting every time he puts on his gear.

“That’s the beauty of EMS. Every day is different,” he said.

Deavers and Ronas both say that the best thank they can receive for EMS week is another helping hand. Both hope along with appreciation and awareness, the week brings new volunteers to north country EMS stations.

