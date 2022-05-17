Advertisement

SLU to live-stream Sunday’s commencement ceremony

St. Lawrence University
St. Lawrence University(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence University will hold its commencement ceremony in Canton on Sunday and an honorary degree will go to its past president.

William Fox was the 18th president of SLU and served in that role from 2009 to last July.

Two other honorary degrees will go to Lynn Fox and Grant Cornwell.

The commencement ceremony will be live-streamed beginning Sunday at 9:50 a.m.

