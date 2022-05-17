SLU to live-stream Sunday’s commencement ceremony

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence University will hold its commencement ceremony in Canton on Sunday and an honorary degree will go to its past president.

William Fox was the 18th president of SLU and served in that role from 2009 to last July.

Two other honorary degrees will go to Lynn Fox and Grant Cornwell.

The commencement ceremony will be live-streamed beginning Sunday at 9:50 a.m.

