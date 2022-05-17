Stefanik under fire for ad linked to ‘replacement theory’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In the wake of Saturday’s mass shooting in Buffalo, the words north country congresswoman Elise Stefanik used in an online ad last year have come under scrutiny.

The gunman in Saturday’s shooting - which left 10 people dead and three wounded - claims he was motivated, in part, by something called ‘replacement theory.’

Replacement theory, a conspiracy theory with roots in white supremacy, holds that whites are gradually, systematically being replaced by minorities and immigrants.

An online ad released by Stefanik last year claimed “Radical Democrats are planning their most aggressive move yet, a PERMANENT ELECTION INSURRECTION.

“Their plan to grant amnesty to 11 MILLION illegal immigrants will overthrow our current electorate and create a permanent liberal majority in Washington.”

Alexander Cohen, Assistant Professor of Political Science at Clarkson University, said the ad is “absolutely” linked to replacement theory.

“She was in that post purposely making reference to replacement theory. It is a Republican buzz word, it’s part of the Republican platform, it ties into President Trump’s wall and a number of other initiatives, and there’s no doubt that’s exactly what she intended,” he said.

Congresswoman LIz Cheney, who was the number three Republican in the House before being ousted and replaced by Stefanik, said in a tweet “The House GOP leadership has enabled white nationalism, white supremacy, and anti-semitism. History has taught us that what begins with words ends in far worse. "

And Stefanik’s two Democratic opponents, Matt Castelli and Matt Putorti, both took issue with Stefanik’s language.

“Politicians like Elise Stefanik have legitimized the same kind of extremist rhetoric that allows violent extremism to thrive,” Castelli said.

“I think anybody who has espoused replacement theory is responsible for radicalization of white nationalists. And it was a white nationalist who targeted a black community in Buffalo,” said Putorti.

Stefanik told CNN her issue is border security, not race.

“I condemn racism. The difference of opinion on immigration is I support a secure border, while Democrats have a wide open border. I don’t support allowing illegals to vote,” she said.

Asked if she disavows replacement theory, Stefanik responded “I’ve never made a racist comment,” and went on to say she’s known in the Republican party for recruiting Black and Hispanic candidates.

Cohen says the dust-up over Stefanik’s words will not hurt her politically.

“In fact it does nothing but help her. Her biggest problem, right now, such as she has problems, is she’s being attacked for not running far enough to the right,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.