Students learn about drunk and distracted driving

The students got to test their virtual abilities by getting behind the wheel while impaired, and also while trying to send a text.(WWNY)
By Zach Grady
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Save a life. That’s exactly what the Copenhagen chapter of Students Against Destructive Decisions hoped to do for their fellow students.

The Golden Knight students were visited Tuesday morning by Save A Life Tour. The group provides hands-on virtual reality driving experiences simulating drunk and distracted driving.

The students got to test their virtual abilities by getting behind the wheel while impaired, and also while trying to send a text.

“It definitely made me more, like, aware of my surroundings. So knowing that I would be like looking down at my phone or having, like, not being in the right headspace if I was under the influence or something, it definitely changed my mind and I will definitely not be driving under the influence or while texting,” said Grace Scholler, student.

“They get to learn something outside the box rather than just your everyday kind of thing with the, you know, old math and whatever classes. So it’s a nice experience for the kids,” said Christopher Rich, presenter, Save A Life Tour.

Teachers and students say that the timing of the presentation could not have come at a better time as both prom season and graduations are set to begin.

