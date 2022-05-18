Antoinette T. (Toni) Harblin, 92, formerly of Watertown

Antoinette T. (Toni) Harblin, 92, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2022, at Life Care Center in Morristown, TN. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Antoinette T. (Toni) Harblin, 92, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2022, at Life Care Center in Morristown, TN.

Toni is survived by her three children, Steven (Jennifer) Harblin, Kelso Washington; Jeffry (Lynda) Harblin, Prince George, VA, and Susan (Gregory) Dandrow, Newport, TN; four grandchildren, Kenneth (Angel) Harblin, of Washington; Amelia Habersetzer, Washington; Alexandra (Robert) LaVine, Watertown, and Christopher (Katie) Dandrow, Watertown; eight great-grandchildren, Aydin Harblin, Eli Harblin, Teagan Habersetzer, Taylor Habersetzer, Tarryn Habersetzer, Benjamin Dandrow, Jaina Dandrow, and Kristie Dandrow; two brother in-laws, Michael Hoepfinger, Pittsburgh, PA and Dr. Thomas D. Harblin (Dorothea), Fayetteville, NY, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Toni was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Kenneth J. Harblin Jr. (Harby) in 2012, a sister, Jerry Hoepfinger in 2020 and her parents, Frank and Catherine DeLongo.

Toni was a well-known local Radio and TV personality from the late 1960′s to the mid 1990′s.

She was the host of The Woman’s Way, Time for Toni and Midday with Toni for WWNY Radio and then WTNY Radio. She produced many Fashion Shows, Craft Shows, Bridal Fairs, and Expo Fairs in the area. She was well-known for her many TV commercials. Toni was a member of the NYS Miss America Board for many years and was the wardrobe consultant for Vanessa Williams as she became Miss America and many other Miss NY State winners. She was a member of the Guild Fashionata and AMS Modesl in Syracuse, she also owned and operated Fashion Alley, a boutique in Syracuse, with her sister Jeri Hoepfinger.

She began her career in the public working for American Airlines as a ticket agent and professional model in the Syracuse area. In 1967, Toni and her family moved to Watertown when her husband opened Harblin Motors VW. Her media career started a few years later.

Toni loved her Great Danes and fashion, but her family was her pride and joy.

There will be no calling hours according to her wishes. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 7th at St. Patrick’s Church, Massey Street, Watertown, NY. She will be laid to rest in Glenwood Mausoleum.

The family would like to thank the staff of Avalon Hospice, Life Care Center of Morristown, and Allen Funeral Home for the wonderful care of their loved one.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church 123 S Massey Street, Watertown, NY 13601, Church of The Good Shepherd, 2361 Cosby Hwy.; Newport, TN 37821 or to Avalon Hospice, 305 Calvary Drive, Morristown, TN 37813

Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home and online condolences may be left at www.hartandbrucefh.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.