Advertisement

Can-Am driver spotlight: Gavin Eisele

Can-Am driver spotlight: Gavin Eisele
By Mel Busler
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - There’s a Sportsman driver at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville with a familiar last name. He comes from a local racing family.

Gavin Eisele is like many drivers. He got his start on a different track at Can-Am.

But there’s not much comparison between driving a go-kart and what a Sportsman car has to offer. Eisele has a family history of racing. You might say it’s in his blood.

With all that knowledge in the family, you use it to help your own career. Young Eisele is having success in the Sportsman class... He has some dedicated sponsors that help get him on the track each week. Gavin Eisele: He was born to drive and does a great job of that.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Carney
Fugitive wanted for Disney World bomb threat arrested in Ogdensburg
"I Voted" stickers
North country voters approve school budgets
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik
New Congressional maps: Stefanik apparently keeps Fort Drum, Jefferson County split in 2
Dan Davis
Man to spend 6 months in jail for treatment of Potsdam High School student
DeWitt Fire Chief Jason Green
DeWitt chief questions safety at academy where Watertown firefighter suffered fatal incident

Latest News

Potsdam's Tanner Race's shot goes over the top, but Massena Red Raider keeper Owen Converse is...
Highlights & scores: Potsdam vs. Massena in boys’ lacrosse
Can-Am driver spotlight: Gavin Eisele
Highlights & scores: Potsdam vs. Massena in boys' lacrosse
Mixed martial arts returns to the Watertown municipal arena this Saturday night.
Into the octagon: mixed martial arts comes to the north country