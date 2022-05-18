Can-Am driver spotlight: Gavin Eisele

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - There’s a Sportsman driver at Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville with a familiar last name. He comes from a local racing family.

Gavin Eisele is like many drivers. He got his start on a different track at Can-Am.

But there’s not much comparison between driving a go-kart and what a Sportsman car has to offer. Eisele has a family history of racing. You might say it’s in his blood.

With all that knowledge in the family, you use it to help your own career. Young Eisele is having success in the Sportsman class... He has some dedicated sponsors that help get him on the track each week. Gavin Eisele: He was born to drive and does a great job of that.

