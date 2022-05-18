Canton man allegedly swung knife, damaged police car

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A 25-year-old Canton man is accused of swinging a large knife at St. Lawrence University security officials and damaging a village police car.

Police arrested Nathanial Griffin on Monday on a number of charges, including menacing, criminal mischief and drug possession.

According to officials, Griffin returned to St. Lawrence University property on the morning of May 11 after being asked to leave.

When SLU security approached him, Griffin allegedly became aggressive, made verbal threats and then pulled out a large knife.

Officials said Griffin swung the knife in close proximity at security staff numerous times until he was finally talked into putting the knife back into his waistband.

Village police arrested Griffin and said he was in possession of 8 knives, a glass pipe and a piece of tin foil that contained a substance consistent with methamphetamine.

He was charged with:

second-degree menacing

trespass

seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

resisting arrest

The Canton Police Department was assisted by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office and St. Lawrence Safety & Security.

Griffen was also arrested in connection with an unrelated incident on May 4.

Village police said he caused damage to one of their marked cars in the parking lot of the Main Street 7 Eleven.

Police said the damage, a dent and multiple scratches, exceeds $,1000.

Griffin was charged with third-degree criminal mischief.

He was arraigned Monday on all charges in Canton Town Court. He was ordered held in the county jail on $1,000 bail or $2,000 bond.

Griffin is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Thursday.

Police said additional charges may be pending against Griffin.

