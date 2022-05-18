Dewey H. Stewart Jr., 76, of Watertown, NY, went home to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 12, 2022, after battling kidney failure. (Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Dewey H. Stewart Jr., 76, of Watertown, NY, went home to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 12, 2022, after battling kidney failure. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home Inc., Watertown. He loved his family and friends dearly, and wanted them all to trust Jesus Christ as their Savior. Dewey retired working for Riccelli Enterprises for over 25 years. In his retirement, he served God as a trustee at Watertown Baptist Temple, a groundskeeper, and many other tasks in the ministry. He was known for his quiet and gentle disposition and his caring and sweet spirit. He became a prayer warrior for so many of those he loved. Dewey is predeceased by his wife, Dorothy L. Stewart, his mother and father, Dewey and June Stewart, and his youngest brother, Steven Stewart. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Patricia Stewart, daughter, Stacey Spier (Jon Spier), son, Dewey Stewart (Lauren Stewart), and his brothers Ralph, Roger, Ken, and Arnold Stewart. His step children are Sarah Crespo (Ricardo Crespo), Stacey Modica (Andrew Modica), Kristy Barry, and Charles Barry Jr. He is also survived by his grandchildren Nick Spier (Krysta Spier), Sean Spier (Hannah Spier), and Leah, Jamieson, and Gianna Stewart. His step grandchildren are Allison, Shelby, Jacob, and Noah Modica, and Elijah, Elizabeth, and Lydia Crespo. His great grandchildren include Desmond, Cora, Elli, and Levi Spier. He will be greatly missed. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Watertown Baptist Temple (26200 State Route 3, Watertown, NY 13601). Online Condolences may be made at ClevelandFHInc.com.

