Dianne M. Kemison, 67, of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Dianne M. Kemison, 67, of Woodlawn Ave, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday morning, May 17, 2022, at Massena Hospital.

Dianne was born on March 26, 1955 in Albany, the daughter of the late Joseph Henry and Eva (Spiak) Paul and attended schools in Watervliet. On June 16, 1994, she married Dennis J. Kemison at the Bethel Assembly of God Church with Rev. Douglas Shear, officiating.

Dianne was a dedicated mom and worked for over 10 years as a machine operator at Michelex Plastics. She loved to do diamond art, crocheting, knitting, and collecting angels.

Dianne is survived by her husband; her children, Gary (Leeanne) Secore, Joseph (Jamie) Secore, Nancy Kemison (David Plourde), Dennis Kemison, Jr., and John Kemison, all of Massena; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; her sister, Nancy Paul of Albany; her brothers, Jimmie Spiak of Vermont, Ronald, John, and Frederick Paul, all of Albany; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two grandsons, Joshua and Cameron Secore, a great granddaughter, Alexis Secore, two brothers, Joseph and Bobby Paul; and two sisters, Ann Marie Paul and Mary Murray.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where friends may call Saturday beginning at 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM when her funeral service will be held with Rev. Judy VanKennan, officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery, Area 2.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to the Massena Rescue Squad or the Massena Fire Department.

Memories may be shared and condolences offered online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

