WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Edward J. Carpenter Jr., 87, of 25215 Perch Lake Road, Watertown, NY, passed away January 11, 2022 at the The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Rome, NY.

A graveside service will be held at Noon on Saturday, May 21st at the Omar Cemetery with military honors.

Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home.

