Gerald T. Evans, 75, formerly of Theresa

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Gerald T. Evans, 75, formerly of Theresa, NY, passed away, Monday, May 9, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home, Watertown, NY. Born November 19, 1946 at the Theresa Hospital, Theresa, NY, he was a son of Edwin and Margaret Turner Evans. He attended Theresa Elementary School and Indian River Central School. Gerald married Susanna Whitman in September of 2005 in Watertown, NY, by the Honorable Town of Watertown Justice, Howard George. He was a cook at Howard Johnson’s Restaurant and the Golden Lion Restaurant, both in Watertown, NY. He also worked for various farms in the area and was grounds keeper for Lennox Mobile Home Park. Gerald loved fishing and spending time with family and friends. Survivors include his wife, Susanna; a sister, Rose M. Webb, Theresa, NY; two brothers, Dale “Chico” Evans, Watertown, NY, Edward Evans and his wife, Rebecca, Lowville, NY; a daughter and son-in-law, Crystal and Scott Witherell, Watertown, NY; four grandchildren, Erin Cole, Halind and Darius Stokes, Jacob Elias Cole, Geoni Cantwell; three great-grandchildren, Denzel Stokes, Zaliaha Stokes, and Saxxon Cole; two sistersin-law, Cathy and Peggy; twenty-two nieces and nephews. His parents, two brothers, Orville “Digger” Evans and William “Billy” Evans and a sister, Agnes Merritt, all passed away previously. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Theresa, NY, at a later date. Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY. To leave condolences go to www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com and access the obituary. Click on the Tribute Wall located on the top left.

