Graveside services for Paul F. Gotham, 72, of Winthrop

WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services with military honors for Paul F. Gotham, 72, a resident of Winthrop, will be held on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the Pleasant Mound Cemetery in Colton. Mr. Gotham passed away on January 8, 2022 at the Iroquois Nursing Home in Jamesville, NY. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.

