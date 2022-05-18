Highlights & scores: Potsdam vs. Massena in boys’ lacrosse

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - The Potsdam Sandstoners entertained Massena in a boys’ lacrosse battle Tuesday.

Massena’s Trysen Sunday fakes the pass, then fires low for the goal.

Sunday sets up Dugga Thompson for the sidewinder that dents the net. Red Raiders lead 13-4.

Potsdam’s Liam McCargar fends off the defense and fires, then gets his own rebound and scores.

Tanner Race’s shot goes over the top, but Raider keeper Owen Converse makes the close-range save.

Connor Firnstein feeds freshman Brennan Aldous for his first-ever varsity goal. Aldous scores twice more for a hat trick.

Final score: Massena 20, Potsdam 6.

Tuesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school lacrosse

Watertown 20, Thousand Islands 10

New Hartford 12, Carthage 7

Massena 20, Potsdam 6

Girls’ high school lacrosse

Indian River 17, Carthage 3

South Jefferson 12, Liverpool 10

Clinton 16, Immaculate Heart 11

Canton 16, Saranac-Lake Placid 2

Massena 13, Potsdam 8

Salmon River 28, Heuvelton 6

High school baseball

Beaver River 8, Lyme 1

South Lewis 22, Alexandria 4

High school softball

Watertown 10, Lowville 1

General Brown 12, Carthage 10

Alexandria 17, Copenhagen 2

LaFargeville 11, Beaver River 6

Massena 7, Gouverneur 4

Hammond 15, Harrisville 0

High school golf

Malone 227, Norwood-Norfolk 264

Potsdam 199, Massena 223

Watertown 3.5, South Jefferson 3.5

