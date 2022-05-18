Hospital auxiliary to host illusionist for fundraiser
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a magic show coming up to benefit the Lewis County General Hospital Auxiliary.
The auxiliary’s Darcy Zehr talked about the fundraiser on 7 News This Morning.
The show will feature illusionist Leon Etienne.
It’s at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 4 at the Beaver River Central School auditorium
You can buy tickets and find out more about the show and Etienne at magicrocks.com. You can also call 315-486-7695.
The auxiliary typically raises money for big-ticket purchases for the hospital.
