Hospital auxiliary to host illusionist for fundraiser

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a magic show coming up to benefit the Lewis County General Hospital Auxiliary.

The auxiliary’s Darcy Zehr talked about the fundraiser on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch her interview in the video above.

The show will feature illusionist Leon Etienne.

It’s at 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 4 at the Beaver River Central School auditorium

You can buy tickets and find out more about the show and Etienne at magicrocks.com. You can also call 315-486-7695.

The auxiliary typically raises money for big-ticket purchases for the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.