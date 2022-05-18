Advertisement

Insurance to cover $4.6M in repairs to Riverview Towers

The apartment in Riverview Towers where the blaze broke out.
The apartment in Riverview Towers where the blaze broke out.(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg Housing Authority has gotten some good news - its insurance company is expected to cover the cost of repairing Riverview Towers which was heavily damaged in a March fire.

Cheryl Douglass, the executive director of the authority, says the estimated price tag to do the work is now $4.6 million, significantly higher than the last estimate of $1.8 million.

She says OHA’s insurance company, Philadelphia Insurance, revised its estimate, which is expected to cover everything to reopen the housing complex.

The 11-story high rise was damaged by a sixth-floor fire on March 8. Fourteen people were injured.

The blaze caused heavy smoke and water damage, displacing the 104 tenants who lived there. Many of them have been living in temporary housing.

Douglass says crews have been working since mid-March on repairs. The elevators are now working and repairs are focusing on the basement and first floor - the common areas in the complex.

Because the floors above the fire’s origin, floors 7 through 11, were undamaged, Douglass says she hopes to see some residents move back in as early as the end of June.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"I Voted" stickers
North country voters approve school budgets
Matthew Carney
Fugitive wanted for Disney World bomb threat arrested in Ogdensburg
Dan Davis
Man to spend 6 months in jail for treatment of Potsdam High School student
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik
New Congressional maps: Stefanik apparently keeps Fort Drum, Jefferson County split in 2
DeWitt Fire Chief Jason Green
DeWitt chief questions safety at academy where Watertown firefighter suffered fatal incident

Latest News

Power outage
Power mostly restored after outage in Theresa area
Morning Checkup: Thousand Islands Golf Classic
Morning Checkup: Thousand Islands Golf Classic
Lewis County General Hospital Auxiliary fundraiser
Hospital auxiliary to host illusionist for fundraiser
Potsdam's Tanner Race's shot goes over the top, but Massena Red Raider keeper Owen Converse is...
Highlights & scores: Potsdam vs. Massena in boys’ lacrosse