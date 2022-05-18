Morning Checkup: Thousand Islands Golf Classic

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s almost time for the Thousand Islands Golf Classic, the golf tournament that raises money for the Samaritan Medical Center Foundation.

Committee co-chair Corry Lawlor and Dawn Atwood from the Foundation say the tournament itself is fully booked, but there’s still room for people to attend the traditional dinner and auction.

They say there are also plenty of opportunities for sponsors.

Watch the video for their interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

The dinner and auction will be Thursday, June 9. The tournament will be Friday, June 10 at the Thousand Islands Country Club.

You can sign up as a sponsor, make reservations for the dinner, and see items up for bid at samaritanhealth.com/golf.

