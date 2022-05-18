Advertisement

Morning Checkup: Thousand Islands Golf Classic

By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s almost time for the Thousand Islands Golf Classic, the golf tournament that raises money for the Samaritan Medical Center Foundation.

Committee co-chair Corry Lawlor and Dawn Atwood from the Foundation say the tournament itself is fully booked, but there’s still room for people to attend the traditional dinner and auction.

They say there are also plenty of opportunities for sponsors.

Watch the video for their interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning.

The dinner and auction will be Thursday, June 9. The tournament will be Friday, June 10 at the Thousand Islands Country Club.

You can sign up as a sponsor, make reservations for the dinner, and see items up for bid at samaritanhealth.com/golf.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Carney
Fugitive wanted for Disney World bomb threat arrested in Ogdensburg
"I Voted" stickers
North country voters approve school budgets
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik
New Congressional maps: Stefanik apparently keeps Fort Drum, Jefferson County split in 2
Dan Davis
Man to spend 6 months in jail for treatment of Potsdam High School student
DeWitt Fire Chief Jason Green
DeWitt chief questions safety at academy where Watertown firefighter suffered fatal incident

Latest News

Morning Checkup: Thousand Islands Golf Classic
Morning Checkup: Thousand Islands Golf Classic
Tomorrow's Health
Tomorrow’s Health: Pediatric intensive care, pregnant smokers & COVID-sniffing dogs
Tomorrow's Health
Lyme disease
Lawmaker proposes workers’ comp for tick-borne illnesses