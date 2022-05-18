New airline flying from Ogdensburg to Philadelphia

TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - There’s something new on the tarmac at Ogdensburg International Airport. A new airline will get you to a new destination, but it’s the same service you can get out of Watertown.

“This is going to provide access for people in Ogdensburg and greater Ogdensburg area to fly anywhere in the US at a reasonable price,” said St. Lawrence County Legislator James Reagen (R. - District 1).

Contour Airlines announced Wednesday morning that it will be providing service from Ogdensburg International Airport to Philadelphia.

“Everyone is excited. We’ve been waiting for months now to get this announcement,” said Stephanie Saracco, airport manager.

The carrier is part of American Airlines and will make 12 trips a week to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“We always look for communities for which service to an American Airlines hub makes sense. Moving service from Washington D.C. that’s currently branded as United over to Philadelphia, where folks can continue to have access to one of the nation’s largest carriers, I think was a recipe for success,” said Matthew Chaifetz, CEO, Contour Airlines.

The announcement comes as part of a federal grant program. After SkyWest’s departure, the airport recently received $11 million to attract a new airline.

“This will give us the opportunity to be the Ottawa region’s second airport,” said Reagen.

Though airport officials are hoping to be the first choice when it comes to air travel in the north country, Watertown’s airport also offers a daily flight to Philadelphia through American Airlines.

“I think that there’s always a little bit of competition. But I think the flights, the flight times are a little bit more conducive to our community,” said Saracco.

“Ottawa and Ogdensburg are just a 45-minute straight shot, you know, across the bridge directly to the capital of Canada. Those people don’t drive to Watertown,” said Reagen.

The airline CEO sees it as a win.

“I think the schedule of flexibility afforded by effectively doubling the amount of service to and from the region is actually a big win for the community,” said Chaifetz.

The first flight is scheduled for July 1.

