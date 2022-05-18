North country FFA members hold their own at state convention

Students from schools across the north country competed in the state Future Farmers of America convention. Emily Griffin highlights two that represented our region well: Lowville Academy and Alexandria Central.

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - At Lowville Academy, a s’more is not just a s’more. It was the team’s first-place ticket to the national FFA competition.

“We competed in food science and technology and ended up getting first place overall,” team member Makenzie Ples said.

At the state FFA convention last week, there were several areas of competition with teams from all over. The Food Science competition tasked students with marketing, presentation, calculations, and identification skills -- all while making food and incorporating agriculture.

“Individually we all had to complete a written test and math calculations and we had to answer questions about complaint letters,” Delaney Bergen said.

“It’s applying real-world scenarios to what they’re doing,” Lowville FFA advisor Melvin Phelps said. “It’s specific skills they’d use in the food science community.”

As the big winners, the team will advance to the national competition this fall -- and they weren’t the only successful north country group.

At Alexandria Central, senior Andrea Patterson took first place in the Wildlife Management proficiency.

“Just seeing our little hometown name up on that screen makes a big impact on us personally,” Patterson said, “because it shows big teams from New York City that were here and we’re still doing our very best to contribute to the ag society.”

This team also competed in the floral competition.

“It’s very stressful,” Tylea Baltz said. “We had about two weeks to memorize 119 different flowers, succulents, cactuses, and we had to learn pests and diseases of the plants. “There were many different areas you could’ve been competing in.”

In the big competition, the little teams up north were triumphant. Even in challenges they didn’t win, students say they learned a lot and made great connections for growing the future of agriculture.

Congrats to all the local FFA teams who competed. Those students work so hard preparing and it’s definitely paid off.

