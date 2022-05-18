North country voters approve school budgets

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Voters across the north country approved school budgets Tuesday night. Incumbent school board members were beaten in Lowville and Sackets Harbor.

St. Lawrence County

- Brasher Falls Central voters approved a $27.8 million budget 156-21; Teresa Rios-Passon and Abdo Bejjani were elected to five year terms on the school board.

- Clifton-Fine Central’s budget passed 102-15; voters agreed to let the school district set up a capital reserve fund, 100-14; Judy Benzel and Emerson Northrup were elected to the school board; incumbents Roger Benjamin and Nicole Curry were re-elected.

- Colton-Pierrepont voters approved an $11.5 million budget 122-35; a bus purchase was approved 146-13; incumbents Alex Bonno and Cindy McLean were re-elected to the school board.

- Edwards-Knox voters approved their budget of $16.8 million, 122-17; a proposition to buy two buses was approved 131-9; a proposition to set up a capital reserve fund was approved 124-14; three write-in candidates were elected to the school board - Malissa Hale, Roger Tresidder II and Krista Krull.

- Hammond Central voters passed a $9.1 million budget, 87-14, and approved a capital reserve fund, 81-18. Incumbent Viviana Wilmot and Katie Rogers were elected to five year terms on the school board.

- Hermon-DeKalb’s $13.5 million budget passed 181-20; a proposition for a million dollar capital reserve fund passed 180-20; a proposition to buy two buses passed 180-20; incumbent Jordan Deleel and Martin Amo were elected to five year terms on the school board; Michael MacCue was elected to a two year term.

- Heuvelton Central’s $15.4 million budget passed 69-19; incumbent school board member Andrew Martin was re-elected to a five year term; Jacqueline Bill was elected to a five year term; incumbent Chris Riordan was elected to a two year term.

- Gouverneur Central’s $41.3 million budget passed 175-75; library support was approved 193-57; a proposition to continue student representation on the school board passed 221-31; William Cartwright and Naaman Lowry were elected to three year terms, as was a write-in candidate, Mark Hendrick.

- Lisbon voters said yes to a $16 million budget, 128-28; Christiana Navan was elected to a five year term on the school board.

- Madrid-Waddington’s $19.3 million budget passed 144-23; a proposition to buy two buses passed 147-20; capital outlay approval passed 154-12; Amber Sullivan elected to a five year term on school board; Robert Smith elected to finish the remaining two years of a term.

- Massena Central voters said yes to $63.8 million budget, 396-97; they also agreed to let a student continue serving “ex-officio” on the school board 410-86; Susan Lambert and Daniel Tusa were elected to five year terms on the school board.

- Voters in Ogdensburg approved a $53.5 million budget 198-30. The budget is up significantly, $4.1 million, but does not increase taxes. Voters also approved the establishment of a capital reserve fund, 199-27; they agreed 193-35 to allow the district to spend up to $3 million on construction; incumbents Craig Lalonde and Vicky Maypeo were re-elected to five year terms.

- Parishville-Hopkinton’s budget of $12.9 million was approved 142-56; Timothy Zellweger and incumbent Jeff Yette were elected to five year terms; Cassie Hayes was elected to finish out a two year, two month term.

Lewis County

- Beaver River Central’s $19.1 million budget passed 378-137; support for the Croghan library was approved 354-166; Jamie Zehr was elected to a three year school board term.

- Voters in the Harrisville school district approved a $11.3 million budget 79-9, the purchase of two buses 79-8 and library support, 50-33. Incumbent school board member Parish Atkinson was re-elected to a five year term.

- Lowville’s $28.7 million budget passed 393-95; a proposition to buy three buses passed 391-95; library funding passed 387-99; James Farquhar was re-elected to the school board with 269 votes; Jonathan Gillette beat incumbent Stephanie Houser Fouse 290-233; Amy Marti was re-elected with 292 votes.

- South Lewis voters approved a $28.5 million budget, 179-71; they agreed to buy three school buses, 187-63; they agreed to set up a capital reserve fund of up to $5 million, 164-86; incumbents Andrew Liendecker and Dawn Ludovici were re-elected to five year terms.

Jefferson County

- Alexandria Central’s $15 million budget was approved 273-53; a proposal to buy two school buses and another vehicle passed 285-34; incumbent Suzanne Hunter was re-elected to a three year term; Eric Heath was elected to a three year term.

- Carthage Central’s $67 million budget was approved 186-43; funding for the Carthage Free Library and the Sally Ploof Hunter Library in Black River was approved 184-45; incumbent Sean McHale was re-elected to a three year term on the school board with 205 votes; Robert Sliger was also elected with 191 votes.

- General Brown voters approved a $25.9 million budget 363-126; the purchase of four school buses was ok’ed 386-98; a capital reserve fund was approved 397-85; incumbent Tiffany Orcesi and Kim Shuler were elected to three year terms on the school board; Jason Reynolds was elected to a one year term.

- LaFargeville Central’s $12 million budget passed 47-7, and incumbent school board member Mary Ford-Waterman was re-elected to a five year term.

- Lyme Central’s $8.9 million budget was approved 153-22; library funding passed 151-23; incumbent Shauna Dupee was re-elected to the school board for five years.

- Sackets Harbor Central voters approved a $9.6 million budget 151-19, and a proposition to buy a school bus, 158-13. Brian Robbins edged out incumbent Christine Wheeler 89-83 for a five year term on the school board.

- South Jefferson’s budget of $39 million passed 332-82; the purchase of six buses passed 335-79; a capital reserve fund of up to $5 million was approved 302-111; incumbent Justin VanCoughnett was re-elected to a five year term and Joseph Eberle II was elected to a five year term.

- Thousand Islands’ budget of $22.1 million was approved 316-46; library funding passed 286-77; a write-in candidate, Dan Ward, beat Dondra Liebman 187-148 for a three year seat on the school board; Bruce Mason kept his seat on the board for another three year term; incumbent Jennifer Bach was unopposed for another three year term.

- Watertown’s $82.9 million budget passed 504-116; incumbent Culley Gosier was re-elected to the school board for three years, and Fred Sovie was elected to the board for three years.

