Police tell Watertown schools to go into lockout after car chase

Watertown Police
Watertown Police(WWNY)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - According to Watertown police, city schools went into lockout mode Wednesday afternoon following a police chase that ended near school property.

Officials said city police and Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies were chasing a vehicle before the suspects fled on foot.

According to police, the school district was urged to lock its doors as a precaution due to the close proximity of the chase.

The suspects were taken into custody and the lockout was lifted.

We’ll update this story when we get more information.

