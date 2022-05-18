Police tell Watertown schools to go into lockout after car chase

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - According to Watertown police, city schools went into lockout mode Wednesday afternoon following a police chase that ended near school property.

Officials said city police and Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies were chasing a vehicle before the suspects fled on foot.

According to police, the school district was urged to lock its doors as a precaution due to the close proximity of the chase.

The suspects were taken into custody and the lockout was lifted.

