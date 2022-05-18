Power outage reported in Theresa area

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - More than 1,200 National Grid customers have lost electricity in part of Jefferson County.

According to the utility’s power outage map, the problem is in the Theresa area.

The electricity went out at 11:30 a.m.

A spokesperson for National Grid said crews are working to restore power by 2:30 p.m.

He was unsure what caused the outage.

We’ll update this story when we get more information.

