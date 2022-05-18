Report: military families urged to ignore social media posts about baby formula

(WWNY) - Military families are being urged to ignore social media posts promising free baby formula from Tricare.

The Military Times reports the inaccurate Facebook post claims: Due to recent shortages and inflation on baby formula, Tricare has a program that supplies baby milk for free based on how much the child consumes within the month.” It refers to supplies from a civilian company, Military Medical Supplies.

According to the Military Times, the post didn’t come from Military Medical Supplies and that company’s owner says it’s also dealing with a nationwide shortage.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.