Sources: one, two new candidates possible in state senate race

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - At least one new candidate is likely to enter the race for the 48th state senate district, which takes in all of Jefferson County and part of Lewis County.

Sources tell 7 News businessman Matt Doheny has begun soliciting endorsements. Doheny is waiting on a final decision until Friday, when new maps showing the boundaries of the 48th - and New York’s other state senate districts - must be approved.

Separately, sources tell 7 News Oswego mayor Billy Barlow has expressed interest in running for the 48th. Barlow did not return a phone call Wednesday.

Wednesday, Doheny would say only he is “certainly considering all options, actively considering it, and looking forward to seeing what the final maps look like on Friday.”

If he runs, it would mark a sharp reversal of fortune from February, when he announced for state senate and then dropped out two days later, after a scathing attack from north country congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

Stefanik called Doheny a “three time loser” who “sat on the sidelines silent for years against the failed Far-Left policies in New York.”

The attack cleared the way for assemblyman and Stefanik ally Mark Walczyk to run for the seat without opposition. But it also struck some prominent north country Republicans as over the top, and unnecessary. As a result, Doheny’s candidacy may draw early, prominent support.

Walczyk has already secured the backing of the Jefferson and Lewis County GOP committees, congresswoman Stefanik, assemblyman Ken Blankenbush, and others.

State senator Patty Ritchie, whose retirement is opening up the seat, endorsed Doheny the first time around.

“I’m not gonna go through any hypotheticals, but I’m very confident in my ability to win in any configuration,” Walczyk said Wednesday.

The “new” 48th district takes in all of Jefferson and some of Lewis County, and then juts south to include all of Oswego and Cayuga counties, including the cities of Oswego and Auburn.

Walczyk stressed his roots in Oswego County,.

“This is returning me to the county where I went to middle school and high school. My old stomping grounds,” he said.

If Doheny enters the race, he has to collect more than 800 valid, Republican signatures in order to appear on the primary ballot on August 23.

No Democrat has filed for the seat, so far.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.