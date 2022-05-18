Sunny & a bit warmer

(WWNY) - The day is off to a chilly start. There’s a frost advisory for Lewis and Jefferson counties until 8 a.m.

It will end up both sunnier and warmer than yesterday.

Most places will be mostly sunny. Parts of St. Lawrence County could see increasing clouds by late this afternoon.

Highs will be around 60.

Rain showers start up overnight. Lows will be in the 40s.

Rain will be off and on Thursday, drying up in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-60s.

We return to summer-like temperatures for a couple days.

It will be partly sunny Friday with highs in the mid-80s. It will be pretty much the same but with a small chance of rain on Saturday.

Thunderstorms are likely Sunday. Highs will be in the low 70s.

It will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s on Monday and Tuesday.

