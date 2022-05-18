Suspect’s statement presented in Lacey manslaughter trial

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was day 3 of the Nicole Lacey manslaughter trial in Jefferson County Court. Lacey is accused of running over and killing her boyfriend with a car. Jurors heard Lacey’s story and saw evidence from under the vehicle.

The jury had a chance to hear the statement Lacey gave to Jefferson County Detective Maurice Guidry in the early morning hours of May 31, 2018.

It detailed in Lacey’s words that she was driving on County Route 24 towards the home in Antwerp she shared with 28-year-old Jared Cook when she says she found him unresponsive in the driveway.

Cook would later die in a Syracuse hospital.

But prosecutors and investigators allege Lacey intentionally struck and drove over Cook with their car

It was a two-year investigation that ended with Lacey being charged with first-degree manslaughter and other counts in 2020.

A detective with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office testified that pictures of the vehicle days before the incident and then on May 31 show new damage to the passenger side tire area.

Another detective on scene talked about the tree line near the home, stating it was unlikely Lacey saw Cook lying on the ground in the way she told police.

A state police forensics expert also testified that hair and fibers consistent with clothing were found on the car’s undercarriage.

A state police intelligence analyst also was asked to track Lacey’s phone that day, which estimates an 11 minute window of the phone being at the home before a 911 call was made.

The defense argued that it’s just an estimate and does not conclude who may have been in possession of the phone at the time.

The prosecution will continue with more witnesses on Thursday. Testimony begins at 9 a.m.

