Traffic advisories: Washington & Paddock streets in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Traffic could be slower on two Watertown streets Wednesday, with work on one of them continuing through the end of the week.

Sewer work will close the 200 block of Paddock Street between Sherman and Holcomb streets starting at 7:30 a.m. Crews are expected to be completed by 4 p.m.

DPW crews will be working in the northbound lane of Washington Street from Flower Avenue East to Green Street. That lane will be closed from 7:30 a.m. until Friday afternoon. The center turn lane will be used to maintain two-way traffic.

Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes if they can. They should anticipate delays when driving in these areas.

