Truck crashes into Watertown Fastrac
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown gas station is temporarily closed after a pickup truck drove into it Wednesday morning.
The crash at the Fastrac at the corner of State Street and Eastern Boulevard happened shortly before 5 a.m.
Watertown police Detective Sgt. Joseph Giaquinto says the crash was accidental and the driver, the only person in the pickup, was ticketed for unsafe starting.
Giaquinto said a store employee was taken to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.
The store will remain closed until it can be cleaned up and repaired.
