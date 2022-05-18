Advertisement

Truck crashes into Watertown Fastrac

A pickup truck crashed into the Fastrac on State Street in Watertown Wednesday morning.
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown gas station is temporarily closed after a pickup truck drove into it Wednesday morning.

The crash at the Fastrac at the corner of State Street and Eastern Boulevard happened shortly before 5 a.m.

Watertown police Detective Sgt. Joseph Giaquinto says the crash was accidental and the driver, the only person in the pickup, was ticketed for unsafe starting.

Giaquinto said a store employee was taken to Samaritan Medical Center for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

The store will remain closed until it can be cleaned up and repaired.

