Advertisement

Watertown woman accused of stealing $11K from county treasurer

Money
Money(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 47-year-old Watertown woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the Jefferson County Treasurer’s Office, where she worked.

Carri Paige was arrested Monday on a felony count of third-degree grand larceny.

She’s accused of stealing more than $11,000.

Paige was arraigned in Watertown City Court and released.

According to court documents, the money was taken from county property taxpayer money. (See the document at the end of this story).

Watertown Detective Sergeant Joseph Giaquinto says city police were made aware of the situation through another county employee and launched an investigation.

“Anything that involves a large amount of funds we do have forensic accountants...to determine what was taken from those so they can do what needs to be done - make people whole after an incident like this,” he said.

Jefferson County Attorney David Paulsen says the county has replaced the money and is hoping for restitution.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"I Voted" stickers
North country voters approve school budgets
Matthew Carney
Fugitive wanted for Disney World bomb threat arrested in Ogdensburg
Dan Davis
Man to spend 6 months in jail for treatment of Potsdam High School student
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik
New Congressional maps: Stefanik apparently keeps Fort Drum, Jefferson County split in 2
DeWitt Fire Chief Jason Green
DeWitt chief questions safety at academy where Watertown firefighter suffered fatal incident

Latest News

Nathanial Griffin
Canton man allegedly swung knife, damaged police car
Watertown Police
Police tell Watertown schools to go into lockout after car chase
The apartment in Riverview Towers where the blaze broke out.
Insurance to cover $4.6M in repairs to Riverview Towers
Power outage
Power mostly restored after outage in Theresa area