Watertown woman accused of stealing $11K from county treasurer

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A 47-year-old Watertown woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the Jefferson County Treasurer’s Office, where she worked.

Carri Paige was arrested Monday on a felony count of third-degree grand larceny.

She’s accused of stealing more than $11,000.

Paige was arraigned in Watertown City Court and released.

According to court documents, the money was taken from county property taxpayer money. (See the document at the end of this story).

Watertown Detective Sergeant Joseph Giaquinto says city police were made aware of the situation through another county employee and launched an investigation.

“Anything that involves a large amount of funds we do have forensic accountants...to determine what was taken from those so they can do what needs to be done - make people whole after an incident like this,” he said.

Jefferson County Attorney David Paulsen says the county has replaced the money and is hoping for restitution.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.