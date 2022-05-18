William S. “Bill” Reardon, 96, of Adams Center

William S. “Bill” Reardon, 96, Adams Center, passed away Friday May 13th, 2022 at the Hospice Residence at the Ellis Farm, Watertown (Funeral Home)

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - William S. “Bill” Reardon, 96, Adams Center, passed away Friday May 13th, 2022 at the Hospice Residence at the Ellis Farm, Watertown. Services will be held for the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the Adams State Road Cemetery, Adams Center. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Bill is survived by his wife, Thelma; his daughter Gloria (James) Gregory, his son William (Wanda) Reardon; his grandchildren Katie (Wesley) DaSilva, William Reardon, Scott (Lisa) Gregory, Elizabeth Gregory; four great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a grandson Jeff Gregory. Bill was born in the Town of Ellisburg on September 19th, 1925, a son to William and Edna Hartman Reardon. He was educated in the Mannsville High School. Bill joined the Merchant Marines and sailed the Great Lakes before enlisting in the US Navy in 1942. Following his honorable discharge from the Navy, Bill operated a farm in Ellisburg. After farming, he went to work for Don Veley Trucking in Mannsville to drive bulk milk trucks, retiring in 1987. He continued working as a carpenter for several years following his retirement. Bill married Mary E. Cote on June 7th, 1947. She predeceased him. He married Thelma Curtis December 15th, 2006. Memorial contributions may be made to the Reardon-Belloff-Leuze Scholarship c/o South Jefferson School or to the Rutland Congregational Church. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.

