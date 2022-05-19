WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Barbara Jean Evans, 89, formerly of Watertown, NY, passed away May 19, 2022 at the Carthage Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born on May 18, 1933 in Watertown, NY, daughter of Orman and Helen (Duford) Parker and she attended Watertown High School.

She married Barton Evans on October 30, 1955 in Felts Mills, NY. He worked as a machinist for several years. He passed away in 2008.

Barbara was a homemaker and she was an avid reader of Danielle Steel books and she loved animals.

Among her survivors are her three children, Debra Mahoney, Watertown, NY, Pamela (Lynn) Schnauber, DePauville, NY, and Christopher Evans, Watertown, NY; a brother and sister in law, Francis “Joe” (Ruby) Parker, Copenhagen, NY; 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchild, several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her beloved husband, Barton Evans, a sister, Shirley Gowing and a brother Donald Parker.

Arrangements are with the Bruce Funeral Home 131 Maple St., Black River.

A graveside service will be held at Noon on Monday, May 23d at the Black River Cemetery.

Donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

