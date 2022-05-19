Advertisement

Biennial Quilt Show returns in June

By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The North Country Quilting Guild is celebrating its 38th anniversary this year.

Its Biennial Quilt Show is also returning this year after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Alice Draper, the guild’s president, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday. Watch her interview above.

The show will be held June 3-5 in Clayton at the Cerow Recreation Park Arena

The hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

A $10 admission ticket is good for all 3 days.

For more information, call 315-232-4274 or 315-489-0088.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"I Voted" stickers
North country voters approve school budgets
A drug investigation led to a police chase, Watertown school lockouts, and 3 men being taken...
Drug suspects taken into custody in Watertown High School parking lot
Matthew Carney
Fugitive wanted for Disney World bomb threat arrested in Ogdensburg
Dan Davis
Man to spend 6 months in jail for treatment of Potsdam High School student
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik
New Congressional maps: Stefanik apparently keeps Fort Drum, Jefferson County split in 2

Latest News

WWNY
WWNY Biennial Quilt Show returns in June
It was a heated Watertown City School District board meeting Wednesday night. At one point, a...
Tensions high as parents speak out at Watertown school board meeting
WWNY
WWNY CPR training, Narcan kits available to help avoid overdose deaths
WWNY Sources: one, two new candidates possible in state senate race