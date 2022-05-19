Biennial Quilt Show returns in June

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The North Country Quilting Guild is celebrating its 38th anniversary this year.

Its Biennial Quilt Show is also returning this year after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Alice Draper, the guild’s president, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday. Watch her interview above.

The show will be held June 3-5 in Clayton at the Cerow Recreation Park Arena

The hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

A $10 admission ticket is good for all 3 days.

For more information, call 315-232-4274 or 315-489-0088.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.