Catherine “Cathy” Sweeney, 67, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Catherine “Cathy” Sweeney, 67, of Creekwood Dr., Watertown, formerly of Lowville, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at her home. Calling hours are from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. followed by a closing prayer. Burial will be held privately by the family. She is survived by four children, Michael, Sara, Samantha, and Paul, grandchildren, her siblings, Lisa (Michael) Lee of Valdosta, Georgia, James (Mary) of Sperryville, Stephen of Castorland, John (Jennifer) of Lowville; nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by a brother, David G. Sweeney; and sister, Rebecca Lynn Sweeney. Cathy was born on May 27, 1954 in Lowville, NY a daughter of the late Earl and Theresa MacNeil Sweeney. She graduated from Lowville Academy and worked in food service for many years Cathy loved flowers and the color hot pink. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

