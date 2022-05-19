Advertisement

Catherine “Cathy” Sweeney, 67, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Catherine “Cathy” Sweeney, 67, of Creekwood Dr., Watertown, formerly of Lowville, passed...
Catherine “Cathy” Sweeney, 67, of Creekwood Dr., Watertown, formerly of Lowville, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at her home.(Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Catherine “Cathy” Sweeney, 67, of Creekwood Dr., Watertown, formerly of Lowville, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at her home. Calling hours are from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc. followed by a closing prayer. Burial will be held privately by the family. She is survived by four children, Michael, Sara, Samantha, and Paul, grandchildren, her siblings, Lisa (Michael) Lee of Valdosta, Georgia, James (Mary) of Sperryville, Stephen of Castorland, John (Jennifer) of Lowville; nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by a brother, David G. Sweeney; and sister, Rebecca Lynn Sweeney. Cathy was born on May 27, 1954 in Lowville, NY a daughter of the late Earl and Theresa MacNeil Sweeney. She graduated from Lowville Academy and worked in food service for many years Cathy loved flowers and the color hot pink. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Chase Anthony Nagy, 35, of Widmeyer Road, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at his home.
Chase Anthony Nagy, 35, of Glenfield
Christopher Bruce Weigand, 65, of State Route 12E. died peacefully on May 17, 2022, at his home.
Christopher Bruce Weigand, 65, of Chaumont
Dewey H. Stewart Jr., 76, of Watertown, NY, went home to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ, on...
Dewey H. Stewart Jr., 76, of Watertown
William S. “Bill” Reardon, 96, Adams Center, passed away Friday May 13th, 2022 at the Hospice...
William S. “Bill” Reardon, 96, of Adams Center

Obituaries

Dianne M. Kemison, 67, of Woodlawn Ave, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday morning, May 17, 2022,...
Dianne M. Kemison, 67, of Massena
Antoinette T. (Toni) Harblin, 92, passed away peacefully on May 17, 2022, at Life Care Center...
Antoinette T. (Toni) Harblin, 92, formerly of Watertown
Candles
Gerald T. Evans, 75, formerly of Theresa
Candles
Edward J. Carpenter Jr., 87, of Watertown
Baby formula shortage
Report: military families urged to ignore social media posts about baby formula
Sheila (Breen) Cipriani, 77, of 931 Knox Street, died peacefully Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at her...
Sheila (Breen) Cipriani, 77, of Ogdensburg