Christopher Bruce Weigand, 65, of Chaumont

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Christopher Bruce Weigand, 65, of State Route 12E. died peacefully on May 17, 2022, at his home. He was born on March 24, 1957, in Star Lake, New York to the late Frederick Weigand Sr. & Lois M. (Hewitt) Fairbanks. Chris attended school in Star Lake. He was a heavy machinery operator, employed by a cosmetic manufacturer in the Lipstick Factory in Port Jervis, New York. He is survived by his daughter, Grace Michel, Carthage; and his siblings, Frederick “Skip” Weigand, Jr., Hastings; Paul Weigand and his wife, Sue of Tupper Lake; and Laurie Smith, Baldwinsville, NY. Chris enjoyed fishing. He was an avid baker and loved cooking. He was a big movie buff! He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Donations in his memory can be made to the American Cancer Society or the Jefferson County SPCA. There will be no services, a burial will be held privately in the Oswegatchie Cemetery. Arrangements are being made with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc, located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. Condolences in his memory can be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com

