Cyclones face track & field sectionals with undefeated league record

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Frontier League track and field championships were held Tuesday night in Philadelphia.

South Jefferson captured the girls’ title followed by Lowville and Beaver River.

On the boys’ side, Watertown won the title followed by Indian River and Beaver River.

For Watertown, it was a cap on what’s been a great Frontier League campaign.

The Cyclones went through the Frontier League season with a perfect record, culminating with the championship win. It can make you wonder if there’s any big reason for the magical season by the Cyclones.

Deante Hall, Jalen Goodman, Camiren Collins, and Daemareon Warren combined to win the 400 relay. Hall was a double winner by also taking the long jump competition, although there’s always room for improvement. Donovan Turner also was a double winner in the 400 and 1600 meters. In all, it’s a talented group of athletes who are vestigial in many different events.

Up next is a trip to sectionals. No matter how far it goes, it’s already been a successful season in track and field for the Watertown boys’ team.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.