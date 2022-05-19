Day 4 of Lacey trial: how did Jared Cook die?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - How, exactly, did Jared Cook die?

That question was front and center at day four of the manslaughter trial of Cook’s girlfriend, Nicole Lacey.

Lacey is accused of killing Cook by running him over with a car, outside the home they shared in Antwerp.

Thursday, a forensic pathologist, testifying for the prosecution, said Cook died due to complications from blunt force trauma to the head. Jurors saw pictures of a skull fracture Cook suffered, and the pathologist said a large abrasion on Cook’s right forearm was consistent with being caused by a sharp metallic object.

Lacey’s lawyer argued that the head fracture may have been from a baseball bat found in the yard - the pathologist replied that yes, the bat could be consistent with the head injuries but not with the injury on Cook’s right forearm.

Jurors were shown pictures taken of the car believed to be used in the incident.

Sargent Ben Timerman with the Jefferson County sheriff’s office testified he found blue fuzz, hair, and scuff marks underneath, all on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Timerman also said he believes Lacey backed up into the yard and then shifted into drive, running over Cook and dragging him on the ground.

The defense will get a chance to cross examine Timerman when court resumes.

Another day full of testimony will continue on Friday, proceedings begin at 9 a.m.

