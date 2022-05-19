Grab the umbrella & rain jacket

(WWNY) - We’ll have rain off and on today, the bulk of it in the late morning and early afternoon.

Showers could be heavy at times and thunderstorms are possible.

Highs will be around 60 degrees.

It starts to dry up by late afternoon and skies continue to clear overnight. Lows will be around 50.

Friday will become hot and humid. It will be mostly sunny with only a 20% chance of rain. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

It will be in the mid-80s again on Saturday. Skies will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain.

There’s an 80% chance of rain on Sunday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs around 80.

A cold front moves through Sunday and knocks temperatures down for the start of next week.

Monday will be partly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

It will be in the low 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be mostly sunny Tuesday and mostly cloudy with a chance of rain on Wednesday.

