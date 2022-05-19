Advertisement

Graveside service for John P. McCarthy, 88, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The graveside committal service for John P. McCarthy will be held in Martinsburg Cemetery on Tuesday, May 24, at 1 PM.

Mr. McCarthy, 88, of Watertown died January 11, 2022 in Watertown. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Wednesday night's meeting of the Watertown City School District's board of education
School board meetings, public comments & the law
Kathleen K. Noftsier, 57, of Van Amber Road, Castorland, passed away on Tuesday afternoon at...
Kathleen K. Noftsier, 57, of Castorland
The Celebration of Life for Sally Linda Patterson will be 12:00pm – 4:00pm Saturday, May 21st...
Sally Linda Patterson, 75, of Watertown
Secretary of The Army Christine Wormouth visited Fort Drum Thursday.
Secretary of The Army visits Fort Drum
Gerene M. Backus, 81, Watertown, wife of Leman R. Backus, Jr., passed away on Wednesday, May...
Gerene M. Backus, 81, of Watertown

Obituaries

Candles
Graveside service for Anthony J. Winter, 64, formerly of Clayton
Candles
Barbara Jean Evans, 89, formerly of Watertown
Candles
June S. Remington, 92, of Parishville
Jared Cook of County Route 24 in Antwerp was found unconscious in his driveway on May 30, 2018...
Day 4 of Lacey trial: how did Jared Cook die?
A drug investigation led to a police chase, Watertown school lockouts, and 3 men being taken...
Suspects in drug bust outside Watertown high school ID’ed