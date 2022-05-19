Graveside service for John P. McCarthy, 88, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The graveside committal service for John P. McCarthy will be held in Martinsburg Cemetery on Tuesday, May 24, at 1 PM.

Mr. McCarthy, 88, of Watertown died January 11, 2022 in Watertown. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

