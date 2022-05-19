Highlights & scores: baseball, girls’ lacrosse & Section III lacrosse pairings
(WWNY) - Baseball, along with a girls’ lacrosse game and Section III lacrosse pairings took place Wednesday night.
In Frontier League baseball from Dexter, the General Brown Lions hosted South Jefferson.
Top two: The Spartans get on the board. Aaron Briones-Cooper grounds out allowing Jack Buckingham to score. It’s 1-0 Spartans.
Top four: The Spartans add to their lead. Kaleb Peters’ bunt is thrown away. That allows Corey Roberts to score, upping the South Jeff lead to 2-0.
Still in the fourth, Briones-Cooper hits a sacrifice fly to centerfield. Peters scores from third, making it 3-0.
South Jeff beat General Brown 6-0.
Canton hosted Malone in Northern Athletic Conference baseball.
Brady Hopkinson scores on the wild pitch, tying the game at 2.
Bottom five: Sam Roiger grounds to second and Scotty Ahlfeld scores. Canton goes on top 3-2.
Daven-Glenn LaFaver grounds to second and Tanner Hazelton crosses. It’s 4-2 Golden Bears.
Canton beats Malone 5-4 in extra innings.
Potsdam hosted Heuvelton in girls’ NAC lacrosse.
Raya McGaw goes top shelf for one of her 6 goals.
Potsdam’s Kennedy Moore answers from point-blank range
Sage Blevins answers with one of her 2 goals on the day.
Ava Renyolds connects as Potsdam beats Heuvelton 15-10.
The Section III boys’ lacrosse seedings were released Wednesday night.
In Class B the Watertown Cyclones are the third seed. They will host sixth-seed Central Square Saturday at noon at Watertown High.
In Class C Carthage is the sixth seed. They travel to New Hartford to face the third-seed Spartans Saturday at 11 a.m.
Indian River is the seventh seed. They travel to Westhill to meet the second-seed Warriors Saturday at 11 a.m.
In Class D South Jeff is the fifth seed. They hit the road to meet fourth-seed LaFayette-Onondaga Saturday at 11 a.m.
And General Brown is the sixth seed. They also hit the road to meet seventh-seed Cazenovia Saturday at noon.
The girls’ Section III seedings were also announced.
In Class B Watertown is the fourth seed. They host fifth-seed Central Square Tuesday at 6 p.m.
In Class C Indian River is the fourth seed. They entertain fifth-seed Chittenango Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Carthage is the sixth seed and travels to third-seed Fulton Tuesday at 6 p.m.
In class D South Jeff is the top seed. They host eighth-seed Jordan Elbridge Tuesday at 6 p.m.
And General Brown is the seventh seed. They travel to second-seed Skaneateles Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Wednesday’s local scores
High school baseball
Lyme 2, Alexandria 0
Beaver River 7, Carthage 1
South Lewis 14, Copenhagen 3
Sackets Harbor 11, Sandy Creek 1
South Jefferson 6, General Brown 0
Belleville Henderson 7, Alexandria 2
Heuvelton 7, Edwards-Knox 4
Hermon-DeKalb 10, Morristown 8
Salmon River 10, Potsdam 6
Brushton-Moira 14, Chateaugay 7
Madrid-Waddington 11, Norwood-Norfolk 8
Gouverneur 4, Massena 2
Gouverneur 3, Massena 0
Canton 5, Malone 4
Parishville-Hopkinton 13, St. Lawrence Central 1
Lisbon 8, Edwards-Knox 2
Norwood-Norfolk 5, Tupper Lake 3
Heuvelton 20, Harrisville 5
High school softball
Carthage 19, Beaver River 4
Edwards-Knox 6, Heuvelton 5
Hermon-DeKalb 11, Morristown 7
Hammond 5, Lisbon 3
Massena 15, Salmon River 12
Brushton-Moira 8, Chateaugay 6
Norwood-Norfolk 11, Madrid-Waddington 4
Canton 13, OFA 4
Colton-Pierrepont 27, Parishville-Hopkinton 13
Norwood-Norfolk 23, Tupper Lake 3
South Jefferson 10, South Lewis 2
Chateaugay 17, St. Regis Falls 2
Heuvelton 19, Harrisville 7
Edwards-Knox 5, Lisbon 2
Belleville Henderson 17, LaFargeville 6
Thousand Islands 8, General Brown 3
Lyme 20, Alexandria 2
Boys’ high school lacrosse
Salmon River 13, St. Lawrence Central 2
Girls’ high school lacrosse
Potsdam 15, Heuvelton 10
Salmon River 20, Massena 5
High school golf
Lowville 7, Immaculate Heart 0
Lowville 7, South Lewis 0
Immaculate Heart 7, South Lewis 0
General Brown 7, Lyme 0
Madrid-Waddington 250, Clifton-Fine 253
Canton 212, Salmon River 238
OFA 210, Colton-Pierrepont 279
Potsdam 206, Tupper Lake 278
Massena 219, Gouverneur 233
