Highlights & scores: baseball, girls’ lacrosse & Section III lacrosse pairings

(WWNY) - Baseball, along with a girls’ lacrosse game and Section III lacrosse pairings took place Wednesday night.

In Frontier League baseball from Dexter, the General Brown Lions hosted South Jefferson.

Top two: The Spartans get on the board. Aaron Briones-Cooper grounds out allowing Jack Buckingham to score. It’s 1-0 Spartans.

Top four: The Spartans add to their lead. Kaleb Peters’ bunt is thrown away. That allows Corey Roberts to score, upping the South Jeff lead to 2-0.

Still in the fourth, Briones-Cooper hits a sacrifice fly to centerfield. Peters scores from third, making it 3-0.

South Jeff beat General Brown 6-0.

Canton hosted Malone in Northern Athletic Conference baseball.

Brady Hopkinson scores on the wild pitch, tying the game at 2.

Bottom five: Sam Roiger grounds to second and Scotty Ahlfeld scores. Canton goes on top 3-2.

Daven-Glenn LaFaver grounds to second and Tanner Hazelton crosses. It’s 4-2 Golden Bears.

Canton beats Malone 5-4 in extra innings.

Potsdam hosted Heuvelton in girls’ NAC lacrosse.

Raya McGaw goes top shelf for one of her 6 goals.

Potsdam’s Kennedy Moore answers from point-blank range

Sage Blevins answers with one of her 2 goals on the day.

Ava Renyolds connects as Potsdam beats Heuvelton 15-10.

The Section III boys’ lacrosse seedings were released Wednesday night.

In Class B the Watertown Cyclones are the third seed. They will host sixth-seed Central Square Saturday at noon at Watertown High.

In Class C Carthage is the sixth seed. They travel to New Hartford to face the third-seed Spartans Saturday at 11 a.m.

Indian River is the seventh seed. They travel to Westhill to meet the second-seed Warriors Saturday at 11 a.m.

In Class D South Jeff is the fifth seed. They hit the road to meet fourth-seed LaFayette-Onondaga Saturday at 11 a.m.

And General Brown is the sixth seed. They also hit the road to meet seventh-seed Cazenovia Saturday at noon.

The girls’ Section III seedings were also announced.

In Class B Watertown is the fourth seed. They host fifth-seed Central Square Tuesday at 6 p.m.

In Class C Indian River is the fourth seed. They entertain fifth-seed Chittenango Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Carthage is the sixth seed and travels to third-seed Fulton Tuesday at 6 p.m.

In class D South Jeff is the top seed. They host eighth-seed Jordan Elbridge Tuesday at 6 p.m.

And General Brown is the seventh seed. They travel to second-seed Skaneateles Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Wednesday’s local scores

High school baseball

Lyme 2, Alexandria 0

Beaver River 7, Carthage 1

South Lewis 14, Copenhagen 3

Sackets Harbor 11, Sandy Creek 1

South Jefferson 6, General Brown 0

Belleville Henderson 7, Alexandria 2

Heuvelton 7, Edwards-Knox 4

Hermon-DeKalb 10, Morristown 8

Salmon River 10, Potsdam 6

Brushton-Moira 14, Chateaugay 7

Madrid-Waddington 11, Norwood-Norfolk 8

Gouverneur 4, Massena 2

Gouverneur 3, Massena 0

Canton 5, Malone 4

Parishville-Hopkinton 13, St. Lawrence Central 1

Lisbon 8, Edwards-Knox 2

Norwood-Norfolk 5, Tupper Lake 3

Heuvelton 20, Harrisville 5

High school softball

Carthage 19, Beaver River 4

Edwards-Knox 6, Heuvelton 5

Hermon-DeKalb 11, Morristown 7

Hammond 5, Lisbon 3

Massena 15, Salmon River 12

Brushton-Moira 8, Chateaugay 6

Norwood-Norfolk 11, Madrid-Waddington 4

Canton 13, OFA 4

Colton-Pierrepont 27, Parishville-Hopkinton 13

Norwood-Norfolk 23, Tupper Lake 3

South Jefferson 10, South Lewis 2

Chateaugay 17, St. Regis Falls 2

Heuvelton 19, Harrisville 7

Edwards-Knox 5, Lisbon 2

Belleville Henderson 17, LaFargeville 6

Thousand Islands 8, General Brown 3

Lyme 20, Alexandria 2

Boys’ high school lacrosse

Salmon River 13, St. Lawrence Central 2

Girls’ high school lacrosse

Potsdam 15, Heuvelton 10

Salmon River 20, Massena 5

High school golf

Lowville 7, Immaculate Heart 0

Lowville 7, South Lewis 0

Immaculate Heart 7, South Lewis 0

General Brown 7, Lyme 0

Madrid-Waddington 250, Clifton-Fine 253

Canton 212, Salmon River 238

OFA 210, Colton-Pierrepont 279

Potsdam 206, Tupper Lake 278

Massena 219, Gouverneur 233

