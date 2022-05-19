Lake Ontario Water Festival this weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The New York Sea Grant is a cohost of this weekend’s Lake Ontario Water Festival.

The Sea Grant’s Dave White says it’s a great opportunity to learn more about the boating lifestyle.

Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

He also shared some safe-boating tips as we head into National Boat Safety Week. He somehow managed to talk anchor Makenzie Piatt into demonstrating an inflatable life vest.

The Lake Ontario Water Festival is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, May 21 and Saturday, May 22 at the H. Lee White Maritime Museum in Oswego.

You can learn more about the festival at hlwmm.org.

You can learn more about the New York Sea Grant at nyseagrant.org.

